A non governmental organization, Kiek Foundation, weekend, disclosed of building capacity of 120 children and teenagers of Apo Resettlement Abuja, on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, and empowered with tools that would improve their livelihoods and productivity towards reducing poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

This was made known by the founder/executive director, Kiek Foundation, Mrs Ebele Iyiegbu, at the grand finale and graduation ceremony of the skills empowerment project, with theme, ‘Bridging the Gap through Sustainable ICT Skills Project 2021’ held in Abuja.

Iyiegbu said, “Once young people are empowered with basics skills, they will not only stay off crime but can also carter for themselves.

“They will become employers of themselves and also contribute to the economic builders of the nation.

“I want to encourage everyone of you graduating today, to stay focus, not minding the challenges that you may encounter along the line. Your efforts will pay off in next few years.”

speaking out correspondent, one of the participants, Agu Nancy Gold said that she is very glad and thank Mrs Ebele Iyiegbu for organizing this Rural Area Children ICT for the young children like them so that they can become more knowledgeable about ICT.

“This programme has really impacted more knowledge in me even one of my friend that is enrolled in the ICT center in town didn’t learn most of the things that we have learned here.

“After this training I planned to go to the Cybercafe to practice more of the things that I learned here so that it will become part of me,” She added.

Also speaking the senior project manager, Kiek Foundation, Chukwudubem Emmanuel, said that Kiek Foundation is all about the bright future of young people.

However, Emmanuel called on stakeholders to join hands with the organisation to brighting the future of the young people.