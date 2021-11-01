Faith-based organisations have been cautioned against leaving their call for preaching the word of God and converting souls to taking over the treatment role of medical doctors in the country.

The executive director Elohim Development Foundation, Dr Victoria Daaor in an interview with our correspondent during a mega rally on cancer awareness campaign, organised by the Medical Women Association Makurdi branch in partnership with the foundation lamented that the ‘fake healing’ roles of some of these organisations have sent many to their early graves.

This is even as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Benue State chapter Rev Akpen Leva in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said he is aware of such clerics who are misleading their sick members in the name of praying for them to be healed.

He said, “I want to advice such clergies to stop misleading people, whoever is sick should first of all seek medical attention before combining it with prayers.” He added that stopping members from going to the hospital for medical diagnosis and treatment can only lead them to their early graves because by the time they realise the enormity of the health challenge, the sickness will be out of control.

“From my experience, I discovered that most people have complications because some clergies deceive them that they have prayed for them and they are healed and by the time they discovered it was fake the ailment would have reached advanced stage,” he said.

Daaor said, “Breast cancer if presented early can save a million lives, so I want to urge all citizens to always seek medical diagnosis anytime they notice changes in their breast rather than running to prayer houses, churches and mosques for miracles.

“I want to tell those shying away from seeking medical attention in the event of any ailment that by doing so, they are digging their graves themselves, medicine and churches as well as prayer houses are not fighting, neither are the scientists in conflict with the mosque, all we want is to work together to achieve a healthy society.

“We are not condemning any church, mosque or prayer house, seeking God’s intervention in a situation you find yourself, however it is good when you seek medical diagnosis to tell God exactly what you are praying for.”

Earlier, the president of Medical Women Association, Dr Laadi Swende urged all Benue women to rise up and say no to breast cancer by ensuring early presentation and screening at least once a month.