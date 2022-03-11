Al-Habibiyyah Zakat & Empowerment Foundation (AHZEF), has disbursed about N10 Million naira, barbing equipment welding carpentry, provision and other artisan equipment, scholarships to 110 recipients including 5 Christians; saying that Allah has ordered that they are entitled to at least 12.2 percent of the total collection.

The foundation also set aside the second Saturday in the lunar month of Sha’ban is the National Zakat day to mark the celebration and the financial value of the Zakat.

Speaking at the maiden National Zakat day, in Abuja yesterday, the National Cheif ImamAl-habibiyyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi said Zakat is not just a fundamental pillar of Islam, it is also a revolutionary concept that can end extreme poverty.

He said this year’s theme is Zakat: Pivot for Poverty Eradication. We want to use this theme to highlight the significance of poverty eradication which we believe can be achieved through Zakat if all those eligible to pay make the payment.

He said, “We want to use this medium to let people understand that Zakat does not only benefit the poor as receiving Zakat helps them to fulfill their needs, it also benefits the rich in the sense that Zakat enables the wealthy to purify their hearts from greed by giving a part of their wealth to the needy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the money being utilized for this is Zakat from four donors. One of the payers of Zakat Hajia Safurat Niniola the National Secretary of Al-Habibiyyah Women’s Forum died less than 3 weeks ago, she died on the 24th of February. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus. Let’s recite Suratul Ikhlas for her.

“We strongly believe that the many challenges Nigeria is facing today which are manifesting in banditry, kidnapping, and even ritual killings can be addressed through zakat as income is re-distributed.

“As Allah (SWT) tells us in the Holy Qur’an:

“And be steadfast in prayer and regular in charity: And whatever good you send forth for your souls before you, you shall find it with Allah.” (Qur’an 2:110).

“For this to happen, we want to announce to the world today that we have competent Zakat officers who can help individuals to determine if they can pay zakat and how much they are eligible to pay. Our very well committed Zakat Accessors will access your income viz-a-viz expenditure then help you determine what you should pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We, therefore, call on Muslims nationwide to please purify their wealth by paying zakat, and when in doubt about their status, they should contact us to help them determine their status.

If all Muslims who are eligible to pay zakat do so openly and transparently, many of the vices we have in the country today will be eliminated,” he said.

He noted that in the Muslim system, Zakat functions as a means to reduce inequalities and eradicate poverty. Zakat means growth, extension, and purification. It is usually an annual premium charged on all accumulated productive wealth and a variety of agricultural produce.

He, however, revealed that the Foundation has collected and publicly disbursed over Sixty million naira to various categories of beneficiaries with a bias for education and women.

“70% of the funds were used to buy income-generating materials such as Sewing/Designing Tailoring machines, pumping machines for irrigation farming activities. Grinding machines, welding machines, Generators, Barbing/ hairdressing equipment, fridges, and freezers.”