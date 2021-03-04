By Musa Muhammad, Kaduna

Bintalya First Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO) on Monday distributed educational materials to 1000 less privileged pupils in Kaduna State.

The Managing Director and Chairperson of the Foundation, Hajiya Binta Hamidu, said the gesture was to complement efforts in reducing the number of out-of-school children in the society.

The distribution was carried out to rural communities in Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi and Zaria Local Government Areas.

The items distributed included reading and writing materials, colouring materials, picture identification and national geographic charts.

“We are reaching out to less privileged children who are willing to acquire western education but their parents cannot afford the means to buy them learning materials.

“Every child, especially the girls at our grassroots should have access to free and qualitative education in order to help them achieve their future goals like other privileged children.’’

Hamidu acknowledged the key role that education played in the development of any society and revealed that the sector was in a bad state due to economic hardship.

She maintained that a lot of parents, especially in rural communities, could not provide the necessary educational materials for their wards, resulting in the increase of the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

She stressed the need to improve the quality of education in the country, adding that there was need for the provision of education for all, `not just for those who can afford it’.

“The problem in the sector is no longer a secret, because it requires urgent attention especially with the challenge of out-of-school children”, she said.

“I am using this opportunity to meet the need of those in the rural community and the less privileged homes to admonish them to turn around the education of their children for the better”, Hamidu added.

She thanked the Government of Kaduna State for making education free and the Federal Government for providing meals in schools through the school feeding programme for children as motivation to encourage them in learning.

She, however, urged governments at all levels to improve on their strategy in order to address the challenges of basic and secondary education.

Hamidu advised the government to ensure provision of qualified teachers and their professional development, as well as technical and vocational education especially at the grassroots.