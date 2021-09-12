A non-governmental organisation, Marcel Ofomata Foundation, has donated food items and provisions to Carelez Care Home, Garki, Abuja.

The chairman of AMAECOM Group, Dr Amaechi Marcel Ofomata, said the gesture was part of the decision of the organisation to pay back to the community.

Items donated include foodstuff, cartons of bottled water, boxes of noodles, cartons of detergents and others.

Ofomata said, “Over the years, we always acknowledged our communities as the backbone of our business success and we feel it always good to pay back to the community.

“We have a way of saying God, we thank you. So this is to say, community, thank you and in thanking the community, you look at what they need most and over the years we have been doing it.

“Every year, we give over 5,000 people free medicals and surgery. So we are going to continue. Our target is to ensure that we visit them three times a year, that is the policy.

“That is being part of our lives, we feel good as we do it and we feel good as we inspire other young men and the companies.”

He also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of charity and help in capacity building.

“I feel that capacity building is the best thing you can do for a person. The government is not doing it for us but we need to do it ourselves,” he added.

The administrator of Carlez Care Home, Mrs Rhoda Ajayi, said whatever they received they shared it with other orphanage homes because Carez Care Home is like a central home.

“We really appreciate Marce Ofomata Foundation for the donation and we pray that the foundation will continue to grow higher,” she said.