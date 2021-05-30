A non-governmental organization, Tikvah Hope Foundation in partnership with National Women Agitating for Osinbajo 2023 yesterday donated food items to women in Nasarawa State.

The convener, Mrs Denkigbo Olopade, donated the food items and other consumables to over 150 women in Nyanya Gwandara community in Nasarawa State.

Olopade said the initiative which is in partnership with National Women Agitating For Osibanjo 2023 was to support “their fellow Nigerian women residing in the FCT and its suburb.”

She said the donations were meant to alleviate the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the livelihood of the most vulnerable amongst residents in FCT and its suburb and as well as call on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest 2023 elections.

According to her, “We are using the medium to agitate, plead and call on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest 2023 elections.

“We understand that the Vice President is not interested in contesting for now because he has a lot of tasks ahead and he doesn’t want to be distracted, however, we want him to consider our appeal.

“He has done a lot for Nigeria especially Nigerian Women. For example, a couple of times he had visited market women to empower them. He was not scared of insecurity or harassment and he also interacted with them, in turn, you can see the joy in their faces.”

She added that Vice President Osinbajo is a man of revered personality who loves to support and empower women. We believe he can do more if given the chance to lead us in 2023.