The Shamies Unusual Heart Foundation a non-governmental organization in Abuja has donated mattress, Medical Equipments, food, etc to the Kuje Correctional inmates in Abuja.

While presenting the items to the management of the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja yesterday , the Founder of the foundation, Ambassador Sara Abdul, said, doing this would give hope to inmates because they have been locked for long and they do not have a taste of freedom to entertainment and the rest like we have .

According to her, “This is one of the many projects we have lined up for this year, and I hope that this will elevate a lot of depression which is part of the thing am fighting for.”

‘‘I have been doing this unofficially for long that I have even lost count, but this is the third year that I officially start.’

She urged the federal government to create more job opportunities for the youth in order to ameliorate the rate of crimes in the society because unemployment is one of the major reasons why some persons result to crime.

In his remark, Deputy Correctional Comptroller, Kuje Command, Gabriel Agada, explained that what the foundation is doing is complementing government’s efforts in actualizing the aim that Nigerian Prisons are truly a ‘Correctional Centre’ as the name implies.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of, Bricks to Cribs and Bars (BTC Bars), Akara Ebenezer said, the state of the nation is no longer stable because youth don’t know what the future hold for them and this is the reason why Shamies Foundation took the task upon herself to reach out to prisoners; and also noted that this is worthy of emulation