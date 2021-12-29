As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, a foundation, Egieleyemeh Charity Foundation has donated clothes worth millions of naira and over 1000 bags of rice to less privileged children in Edo State.

Its founder, Prophet Sunday Balogun, who made the distribution of the items during the tour of 18 local government areas of the state, said he was motivated to carry out the exercise as a result of the hardship Nigerians are passing through.

The cleric said for the past 15 years he has been a caregiver and he knows the plights of underprivileged Nigerians in rural communities, adding that the materials will go round to indigent children across the 190 wards of the 18 local government areas of Edo state.

“We have been able to tour around the 92 two wards, out of 190 wards of the State, which I will do before I go back to Abuja. We have been able to distribute rice and clothes to the 92 wards so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The children are happy in all the places we have gone to. You See all their Royal Highnesses are happy that they have not seen such a thing before,” he said.

Balogun, while condemning the negligence towards the wellbeing of Nigerians by the government, noted that the government alone should not be trusted in bringing development to the county.

According to Balogun who is eyeing the governorship seat of Edo state, he has made an adequate plan to improve the lives of Edo youths through an empowerment program established to accommodate youths across the 18 local governments of the State.

“I am a servant of God already and I am not running away from the responsibility of serving my people. If I am given the strength and mandate to serve my people, I will do it better, because I can do it. I will give more infrastructure development to the Edo state and it will be a template for other States in Nigeria to copy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For example, in Abuja for the past 10 years, I have had 100 children under my scholarship scheme. I have been giving scholarships to indigent children for years now and hope to do more. I am going to build a university that is going to run cheaper than a government institution,” he said.

He called on other organizations to join hands in providing Jobs for the teeming youths in the country, noting that the high rate of insecurity being experienced in the country is a result of government failure to engage youths in meaningful activities.