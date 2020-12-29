By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Prof Ademola Adesina Memorial foundation has empowered ten Leprosy people in Niger state, with monetary support to start up their own business.

The President/Founder of the Foundation, Dapo Ademola-Adesina who said the aim of the Foundation is to amongst other things cater for the downtrodden people, noted that it has also empowered the less privileged youths, widows, and children in Igbajo community in Osun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also empowered youths by offering and organizing free programs for their engagement in the society.

He went on cater for the poor and the needy most especially widows, youths and the less privileged in the society.

Hon Dapo has extended his arms of love to different people in different places going through different tough challenges.

The Foundation recently concluded project is a FREE MEDICAL OUTREACH held in love of God orphanage aka Tabitha orphanage home located at Nyanya-Gwandara, Nasarawa State to celebrate his birthday.

Hon Dapo Ademola-Adeshina is amongst the few people who are concerned about the poor health care system of the poor and people living in rural community.