By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The William and Helen Heritage Foundation (WHHF) in partnership with Business Academy Africa, a non-governmental organization on Friday in Abuja organised a programme to empower young entrepreneurs with business startups.

The two-day event which began on Thursday and ended today (Friday) was a virtual and physical training programme for new and existing business owners.

The Business Empowerment Program (BEP) was focused on business techniques and processes, whilst teaching entrepreneurs how to leverage technology to start, grow and scale their solutions in the Nigerian market.

The BEP with the theme: Business Empowerment Funding, also aimed at working with small business owners to create impact in their communities through their business.

Rev. William Okoye, the Founder and General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission said the idea behind the Foundation was to commemorate the good works and values of his late wife, adding that life was not all about the accumulation of wealth.

“The programme is an initiative of WHHF, an NGO established to commemorate or perpetuate the good works of my late wife, Helen Titilayo Okoye because of the values she lived for.

“One of such values is the understanding of the true meaning of life, that life is not just about the primitive accumulation of wealth but about loving God and people.

“That’s what she spent all her life doing and so we established this foundation to keep on remembering her good works and to continue to extend it and help people even after her lifetime.

“This in a nutshell is the purpose of this program, to train people and then afterwards give a kind of seed money to the participants so that they can start or grow their own businesses,” he said.

Evangelist Helen Okoye passed away at the age of 63 after a brief illness on May 2, 2020.

Executive Director of Business Academy Africa, Tracy Okoro, said one of the main reason for partnering with the foundation was to support small businesses, impact on them and also help them to impact on their communities.

“Business Academy Africa Startup (BAAF) is an enterprise development and support organization with a mission to create innovative and sustainable community entrepreneurs in order to build the future of Africa.

“We realised that during the pandemic, alot of small businesses were affected. So, we needed to find a way to support them and at the same time help them to impact their various communities.

“We want to be able to teach small business owners how to create and sustain their businesses as well as ensure that it is built on the right modules.

“There is also a need more than ever before for more innovative business solutions to be deployed in communities and societies at large to help them achieve sustainable and inclusive social impact,” she said.

Four entrepreneurs were selected after undergoing the training and given the sum of ₦50,000 each to support their businesses at the end of the programme.