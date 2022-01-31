Arm The Child Foundation says it has empowered over 300 internally displaced children in Abuja with education and other critical skills within the last four years.

Its founder, Shuwargwe Damak said the foundation was established to provide free quality education for internally displaced and vulnerable children.

Damak said, “Arm The Child Foundation is committed to ensuring the accessibility of quality education to internally displaced and vulnerable children at no cost while addressing their welfare challenges concurrently, in order to ensure the holistic development of every child beneficiary of our initiative.”

Damak said the she was motivated to start up Arm the Child Foundation as a non-profit organisation to help the underserved, especially the displaced persons who could not communicate in English. The organisation turned four years in December 2021.

She claimed that she is a patriotic Nigerian whose passion for education and desire to see change in her environment prompted her to form the non-profit organization, said Damak, adding that, “The organization, under her leadership has empowered over 300 internally displaced children in Abuja with education and skill acquisition in the last four years. This has led to her nomination for a number of awards in Nigeria.”

Last year, Damak said the organisation sponsored 16 children to school, out of which four were girls whose parents were going to marry them off, because they don’t have the funds to send them to secondary school, Damak revealed, but they stepped in, by raising funds to sponsor their education.

To assist rural farmers, Damak disclosed that she recently developed an interest in Agriculture which inspired her to start up “Shuwar’s Integrated Farms,” an agricultural company formed with the aim of touching the lives of rural farmers, curbing wastage and transportation of a wide range of agricultural products from farms to consumers.

