ADVERTISEMENT

Mallpai Foundation, a non governmental organisation (NGO), has empowered about 6000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in New Kuchingoro Community, Abuja.

The effort was made in order to mitigate the ripple effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the internally displaced persons in the Federal Capital Territory.

The foundation, which founder is the Wife of the governor of Kebbi State, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, was able to empower the community with training on phone repairs, catering, making of pastries, production of soap and baby food among others.

While speaking during the empowerment programme, Hajiya Bagudu said that as a mother, she is is moved by the impacts of several challenges that the country is experiencing on the masses and that is why they were supporting the women and the children of the less privileged.

She said the foundation went out of its way to make available, not only the usual food items, but to also provide them with skills acquisition after which they would be empowered.

“You can notice that in this country now, we have a lot of problems, whether we say it or not. I’m talking as a founder of an NGO, as a human being, as a mother as well.

“We have a lot of challenges that we are facing in this country, so we decided to do something to help the youth and the women as well. We want to train them, not the usual outreach that we give them and go away.

“What can we do to impact their lives? We should train them, let them have skills, something different from the usual outreach. That is why we are training them now, after that, we will empower them.”

Aisha Atiku- Bagudu pointed out the need to look beyond government in addressing the current security challenge but also noted that at the individual level, NGOs can also support and individuals can do a lot of reporting.

The director of Media and Communication, Mallpai Foundation, McEva Temofe, noted that from their research they discovered that the internally displaced persons in New Kunchingoro community had been severely affected by the lockdown and abandoned by the system.

He said the aim was to empower them so that they can give back to the society and also train others, adding that given the rate of the pandemic, the foundation also set up a robust health team to screen them of various diseases.

Items handed over to them include, cartons of indomie, bags of rice, Mosquito nets, duvet, slippers, blankets, school uniforms and bags, sandals, buiscuits, maize meals, buckets, bowls, cooking pots flasks, clothes, exercise books, blankets, sanitary pads underwears among others. Members of the camp were also provided with free medical check up, immunisation, and free HIV tests.

One of the friends of the founder, Aisha Kabiru Gaiya, said the aim was to support the displaced persons, urging well meaning members of the society to support the IDPs.

She called on the government to deploy more security personnel in the North East to tackle the insurgence.

The vice chairman of the IDP Camp, Alhaji Sule Adamu, while commending the first Lady of Kebbi State for the good gesture, lamented over the situation of things in the camp. He also disclosed that they had been given till January to evict the camp and they have no other place to move to.

According to him, the charitable efforts of Mallpai Foundation would go a long way to ameliorate their suffering.