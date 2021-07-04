The Givers Supportive Foundation has given cash support to five widows to enable them establish businesses of their choice, which will in turn empower them to provide for their families and dependents.

This comes as the Givers Supportive Foundation, also known as GSF Foundation, recently turned the life of an elderly bicycle repairer around when upon visiting his workshop, GSF Foundation founder, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, gave him some cash. Needless to say, the old man was elated as he never saw the financial miracle coming.

Smith said the decision to throw his weight of support behind the widows was informed by the biting economic situation in the country, made worse by hyper inflation and an all-time high unemployment rate in the country.

Doing this, he said Givers Supportive Foundation is doing its part in the collaborative effort to stamp out poverty in the land. According to him, government alone cannot provide all the needed interventions to make life better for the people.

Smith, an Ile Ife, Osun State born philanthropist, is irrevocably committed to charity, having etched his name on the marble in the past few years. For him, wealth domiciled in a few hands profits a little. As a result, he has devoted his life to impacting the society for good, specifically targeting the vulnerable lots who are too poor to be able to afford the basic necessities of life.

Through the platform of Givers Supportive Foundation, many Nigerians have benefited from his generosity with legion of testimonies to boot.

Shortly after presenting the cash to the five widows, the philanthropist tasked them to make judicious use of the money, even as he cautioned them not to divert the cash for the purpose not intended.

He urged them to embrace the culture of hard work, adding that with time, they will have enough to take care of themselves and their immediate families if they remain diligent in business.

He further promised to assist them if they make good use of the money. Givers Supportive Foundation, he added, was established primarily to assist the needy, noting that he would continue to advance the cause of the have-nots in line with the mission of the Foundation.

Smith said, “I want to urge you to make judicious use of these funds to start up your businesses. This money has not been given to you to buy food and eat at home. It is for you to buy things that you will sell and make money back.

“This money is given to you to buy things that you can trade with or buy things that will enhance your handwork like sewing machines or materials for making cake and snacks, so that you can sell and make profit back.

“I am using this channel to tell you that what we are giving you today is to help you start your business and not for you to convert into personal needs. Your personal needs are secondary. What is primary or important is to do something that will bring in something. Don’t go and eat your capital because if you do so, you will remain in poverty. A word is enough for the wise.”

Thereafter, in what could pass as a form of monitoring and evaluation, the Givers Supportive Foundation boss paid the widows a surprise visit and was pleased to find out that true to their promises, they had indeed started their businesses. Not just that, they are doing pretty well, with their ventures already showing signs of growth and good health.

Perhaps, other NGOs have a lesson or two to learn from this: It is not enough to give grants. Monitoring to ensure that such grants are deployed for the intended purpose, is equally as important and the Givers Supportive Foundation, also known as GSF Foundation, has taken the lead in this area.

Expressing his happiness at what he saw, the Givers Supportive Foundation founder said it was satisfying to see that lives have been transformed by the funds provided by GSF Foundation and admonished the widows to continue to tend their businesses with all sense of responsibility and discipline.

According to him, “what I saw today is so heart-warming because after giving all these five widows financial support to start their respective businesses; I have come back seven days later to see how you are faring.

“And to my greatest amazement and satisfaction, I am so delighted to see all five widows doing very well in their businesses and taking good care of their families from the proceeds in the business engagements.

“Five of you have done well and I want to urge you to continue to work harder as you strive to take your businesses to the next level of greatness and success. The key to business growth is discipline. If you stay true to the cause, success will be your portion.”