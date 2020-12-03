The commitment to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) by the Nigeria Governors Forum and their wives has been hailed by an international non governmental organisation, Jose Foundation, United Kingdom.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on the side line of the just concluded first annual conference of the Nigerian Governors Wives Against Gender Based Violence (NGWA-GBV) in Abuja, president of Jose Foundation Dr Martins Abhulimhen, said the commitment shown by the governors at the conference is encouraging and has shown that there is life down the tunnel.

Abhulimhen said he is particularly impressed with the level of inclusion of women in government in Niger, Kogi and Plateau States while encouraging other governors to follow the footsteps of the three states in given women a chance to serve in public offices.

“We must continue to plant the campaign in the minds of the people that violence against women is evil and must be stopped with our collective energy. I want to comment the efforts of the First Lady of Ekiti State and chairperson of NGWA-GBV, Mrs Erelu Bisi Fayemi, for the commitment in bringing the GBV matter to a national level.

“Her ability to mobilise her colleagues and their husbands to the conference is a conviction that she is committed to ending GBV in Nigeria,” he said.

Abhulimhen further said that he is convinced that with the efforts of the first ladies, GBV is going to be a thing of the past. That his foundation will discuss further in London its resolve to push for more awareness to end GBV.

He urged that meetings on GBV should be held quarterly going by the growing number of cases across the country to further create awareness and provide justice to victims.