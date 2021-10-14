Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has said that investing in the girl child for the realisation of her dreams should be given priority in the scheme of things and called on government and individuals to ensure that the girl child has access to digital education.

The foundation’s managing director and chief executive officer, Abubakar Gambo Umar, said the International Day of the Girl Child, which is designated to eradicate the challenges that girls face globally, including early marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence, and discrimination, should be the concern of all.

In an interaction with newsmen on the special day with the theme, “Digital generation, our generation”, he said for the millions of female children in Northern Nigeria these challenges are especially formidable.

“Today’s girls are part of a digital generation. It is our responsibility to join with them in all their diversity, amplify their power and solutions as digital change-makers, and address the obstacles they face in the digital space. Girls are powerful agents of change, and nothing should prevent them from participating fully in all areas of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must come together and show our commitment by dedicating resources for girls to realise their full potentials by investing in closing the digital gender divide.

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, therefore calls on governments (at all levels) individuals and stakeholders to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the Nigerian girl child has access to digital education so that she can fulfill her full potential in life. Our future depends on the education and quality of life of the girl child,” he said.