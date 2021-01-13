BY CECILIA OGEZI |

The International and Ibero-America Foundation for Administration and Public Policy (FIIAPP) has begun a two-day workshop to increase awareness on social media on human trafficking activities in the country.

FIIAPP is a Spanish public foundation currently working on Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM), a project aimed at reducing the menace in the country.

Speaking at the opening session of workshop yesterday, Mr Joseph-Olusegun Sanwo, FIIAPP Senior Project Officer, stated that social media as a veritable tool would also be helpful to keep people alerted of trafficking issue.

According to him, trafficking issue is a global problem and a global problem needs a global solution, and that is why FIIAPP consider social media since it is a media that goes widely to fight this menace.

“Nigerian youths, children, women and the populace at large needs to be more aware of trafficking and the strategies used by traffickers to get their subject.

“This project funded by European Union is also focusing on protection of victims and prosecution of offenders, partnering with national and international actors by ensuring adequate policies on the issue.

“Fighting this battle is not so easy as traffickers are daily planning strategies to evade arrest, and one of the way they do this is by engaging the youth through the use of social media.

“We at FIIAPP also intend to use social media to fight back and that is why the awareness on social media is necessary,” he said.