In furtherance of the objective for the Activation of Positive Peace in Nigeria, Gray Child Foundation (GCF) has partnered the Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa for peace building exercise in Kungabukon Community, Kubwa, Abuja.

The event with the focus area on “Peace Building and Supporting the Environment” took place on May 8, 2021 with the goal of providing grassroot dialogue; peace building and conflict resolution; installation and commissioning of peace pillar; inauguration of community peace and security council.

The Positive Peace Ambassadors carried out grassroot identity dialogue, peacebuilding and conflict resolution sensitization, and capped the occasion with the erection of a peace pillar in the Community which bore the inscription: “MAY PEACE PREVAIL ON EARTH” written in English and two local languages (Hausa and Gbayi).

At the occasion, IEP Ambassador Rotn Pietro Uzochukwu engaged community members and key stakeholders on the importance of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, empathy and equity.

The event offered opportunity to address issues of gender mainstreaming, gender based violence and alternative dispute resolution techniques. Also, the Community Council for Peace and Security was inaugurated.

The Rotary Community Corps of Kungabukon was drilled and provided with prerequisite tools to act as an Early Warning-Early Response mechanism in the Community.

Part of the highlight of the occasion was the tree planting by Community Key Stakeholders (Traditional Chiefs, Women and Youth Leaders), Rotary Club leaders and Gray Child Foundation Chairman.

The eight (8) trees planted symbolized the Community agreement to peaceful coexistence and further represented the eight pillars of positive peace.