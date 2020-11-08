ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, under the spotlight initiative project, has partnered security and traditional institution in the fight to protect women and girls against violence in Adamawa state.

Violence against women and girls (VAWG), is the most wide spread form of abuse worldwide affecting one third of all women in their lifetime.

The program officer, Dr Ahmad Mustafa said protection of right of women, fighting gender inequalities and other vulnerable members of the society is inline with the vision of the foundation mandate.

Mustspha observed that focusing on practical advice and tips to would help to raid the state free gender base violence and other demestic and social vices.

He spoke in Mubi at Bi-monthly meeting with the two platforms set up of male champions against SGBV, HP and VAWG in the community.

“It is believed that their being close to the community and having earned the respect of the people by virtue of their roles, they are vital in addressing issues of Hp and VAWG in the community

This is in line with the mandate of the Sultan Foundation under pillar 3 of the spotlight initiative project which deals with the prevention aspect

“It is aimed at reducing incidences of SGBV. Referral pathways and reporting channels to report cases of SGBV,HP and VAWG are also being brought to the knowledge and attention of the community.

The platforms comprises of religious leaders, traditional leaders, CSOs and security agencies.