A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Abundant Grace Care (AGCare) Foundation, has provided free medical checkup, medications, clothing, non-perishable food items, among others, to over 500 beneficiaries, including widows and children to celebrate the yuletide.

This, it said, was part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) initiative aimed at impacting the lives of the people.

The Foundation embarked on this gesture at its UWAOMA Outreach, an annual initiative of the AGCare Foundation to care for indigent and vulnerable members of the society in the Onicha-Ugbo community and its environs in Delta State during the festive season.

According to the NGO, the outreach themed ‘A Day of Sharing’ is expected to be replicated across the 36 states and the FCT in the near future. The programme also provided a platform for participants to celebrate the festive season despite the difficulties of the past year.

Items such as books and shoes were distributed to the children in preparation for the coming school term. In addition to the medical tests and food items, the widows were given Ankara fabrics and slippers to celebrate the New Year.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of UWAOMA, co-founder and Trustee of AGCare Foundation, Chukwuka Monye, noted that, “ours is a commitment towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, lives well. We want to improve the quality of life of the underserved and ensure they have great memories.

“UWAOMA is just one in our series of outreach programs, through which we demonstrate being our brother’s keeper. I wish everyone a prosperous 2022. God Bless Us, God Bless Delta State and God Bless Nigeria.”

UWAOMA 2021 Outreach was organised in partnership with Comforters Companion, United States, other humanitarian organisations and well-meaning individuals.

AGCare Foundation is dedicated to creating, supporting, and improving opportunities in healthcare, education and socio-economic development in Nigeria, especially for the vulnerables.