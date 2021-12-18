As part of its activities to mark World Lupus Day, experts at a maiden conference on Lupus, have raised the alarm over the dangers of the disease.

The conference which was organised by Arise Monalisa Foundation sought to intensify efforts on building viable partnerships and collaborations with international organizations and governments against the disease.

Lupus is an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues. Lupus can affect the joints, skin, kidney, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

May 10 has been dedicated by the World Lupus Federation as World Lupus Day to bring greater attention and resources to efforts aimed at ending the suffering caused by this disabling and potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

A veteran and multi award winning actress, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, who is the founder of the organization, said it plans to set up mini testing centers across the country to tackle the disease.

“This year, 2022 shall be a busy one with loaded action plans towards the suppression and fight against Lupus, and various ways on how it can be managed as it has no cure.”

Dr Thelma Adaku, the director, Zenith Medical Centre Limited said despite the danger it possesses, the disease has no cure. “It is a serious illness that if not treated on time will destroy everything in your body.”

On his part, Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike commended the organization for giving a voice for the disease while calling for more awareness.