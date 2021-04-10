By Abubakar Yunusa, Abuja

In a quest to empower the vulnerable, AA Zaura Foundation has said the foundation will open its scholarship portals to Kano State students in order to reduce illiteracy and unemployment rate in the society.

Addressing press, yesterday, in Abuja, the founder of the foundation, Abdulkarim Zaura, disclosed that the beneficiaries of the scholarships are limited to Kano State students only.

He said, “We do not have capacity to cover 36 states including Abuja, that is why we are limited to Kano State.

“In the next few weeks and beyond Ramadan, the foundation shall open its portal to students in Kano to access our scholarship scheme and enjoy the benefits of continuing with their dream careers.”

According to him, everyone has the capacity to succeed but they need motivation and self belief that they can conquer every situation and become a success story.

“It is not going to be possible to reach and meet everyone’s need, but it is possible to inspire many through a medium that is accessible for such.”

He further disclosed that there is a special provision for the distribution of food items to the poorest of the poor in the communities to give them sense of belonging in the society and to make sure they have access to free medical services.

He also disclosed that the foundation has acquired an ambulance with state of the art gadgets that will move from one community to the other to ensure that rural areas are provided with free medical services and also, “there would be a mobile doctor on duty for this purpose”, he said.

Zaura called on well meaning Nigerians not to wait for election time or politicise issues of national emergency but rather, they should think about those not privileged like us.

He explained that there are enough sophisticated face masks and hand sanitizers that would be shared to frontline workers in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.