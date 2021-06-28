The Adorable Foundation International (AFI) has advised Nigerians, especially youths, in the country to shun drug abuse, illicit trafficking and other ill social vices.

Speaking during a programme to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse titled: “A Societal Awareness Campaign Against Drug Abuse” the founder, AFI, Princess Ada Okeke Amam, described drug abuse as one of the biggest menaces in the 21st century.

She said the use of drugs had become prevalent among youths in the country because of peer pressure.

Amam also called for more public enlightenment on the effects of hard drug abuse in the society.

She gave many instances of how some intelligent teenagers and young adults have wasted their lives with drug substances like marijuana, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and many other harmful substances.

“Nigeria had hitherto been adjudged to be just a drug transit nation, but emerging statistics have shown that the country is now a drug user nation owing to the growing trend of rising drug abuse and addiction amongst the teeming youths of the country,” she said.

Speaking further on the subject, she said youths constitute about 70 per cent of the population of drug addicts and abusers and the children of the affluent constitute the largest of this lot.

Meanwhile, a JSS 2 student, Benjamin Atuluku, earlier in his presentation stressed the need for more education on drug abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atuluku noted that the media should be used to spread campaigns against drug abuse as people spend much time on social media.

He also called for the rehabilitation of drug users.