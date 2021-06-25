The Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II, District 9125 – Nigeria, on 18th June 2021 hosted high ranking delegates of the Nigeria Red Cross Society at the commissioning of the Red Cross Detachment of Rotary Wuse II and inaugurate Excos of the detachment.

The national representatives re-affirmed their support to the objective of global peace, goodwill and better friendship, even as they applauded Rotarian for their peace and developmental initiatives in the Country.

The Red Crossers further accounts that the century old Rotary – Red Cross synergy have provided more access for holistic humanitarian plans, programmes, objectives and opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.

The Red Cross Detachment was then commissioned as a synergetic platform for the organizations objective towards the advancement of sustainable peacebuilding in Nigeria. IEP Ambassador and National Coordinator for the Activating Positive Peace in Nigeria, Rtn. Pietro Uzochukwu Macleo was inaugurated as the detachment Commandant.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pietro affirmed that “the initiative for Activating Positive Peace in Nigeria is an objective championed by concerned humanitarians who were worried about the rise in violent conflicts and insecurities in Nigeria. Therefore local and International organizations have joined hands to drive positive peace building initiatives to the nukes and crannies of Nigeria using their local structures”. That they have embarked on projects that would establish peace infrastructures in rural and urban communities, thereby re-enforcing the eight pillars of positive Peace across the 37 States of Nigeria.

The Activating Positive Peace in Nigeria initiative is targeted at creating and implementing holistic programs that would institutionalize peace and strengthen peace infrastructures in the grassroots, rural communities, urban metropolis, public and private governance institutions. Their goal is to create a network of empowered community peace builders across Nigeria, who would have the capacity to act as an early warning and early response mechanism that would address, contain, monitor and report brewing conflicts and uprising, to consequently curb direct violence, marginalization across gender, ethno-religious, and other critical historical, socio-political dimensions of conflicts.