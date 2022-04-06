Concerned about the ranking of Nigeria as the 131st out of 190 countries in the ease of doing business, the founder of Gbenga Aiyeremi Foundation, Mr.Gbenga Aiyeremi has urged the federal government to come up with robust policies that would trigger rapid economic growth in the country.

Aiyeremi who stated this in an interactive session with journalists lamented that it is appalling for Nigeria to be occupying such a position.

He urged the government to pay attention to the needs of the Small and Medium Enterprises ecosystem, noting that the small business sector is responsible for most of the economic success achieved by the developed nations of the world.

To enhance entrepreneurship among Nigerians, he said GAF has unveiled plans to support 100 worthy micro businesses in the country with N100, 000 grant each for the beneficiaries.

He said as an entrepreneur who had bootstrapped many start-ups, nothing stresses an operator more than the lack of funds.

“Being our maiden edition, our budget for now can only support a provision of N100,000 for 100 entrepreneurs. We are focusing on micro businesses, where we believe that such an amount will have the most impact. We hope to make this a yearly support for the ecosystem. I strongly believe the success of this first edition will help attract more funds to support more entrepreneurs,” he said.

Those who would benefit from the initiative, he said include operators in branding, data science, graphics design, digital entrepreneurship, business analysis, strategic HR analytics and frontend web development.

“I am starting the Gbenga Aiyeremi Foundation with the sole purpose of supporting micro entrepreneurs in the form of grants, skill acquisition and mentorship. All my adult years, I have always been an Entrepreneur. So, it has always been business for me. Hence it is a no brainer that I want to dedicate the rest of my life to God and supporting thousands of entrepreneurs to become successful, “ he said.