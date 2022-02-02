TROM Foundation is set to reward exceptional secondary school science teachers through its maiden Science Teachers Award & Recognition (STAR) initiative and university scholarships.

In his opening remarks, the founder and chairman of TROM Foundation, Prince CY. C. Malize, noted that, the initiative is hinged on the fact that great teachers are the backbone of every progressive society, provides a unique platform to appreciate their onerous tasks, a development that is expected to orchestrate the nexus of academic excellence.

“The award aims to recognize, encourage, inspire, and reward these exceptional teachers who have gone beyond the ordinary and worked excellently with their students, by imparting them with knowledge, inspiring and nurturing them to learn, to dream, and to achieve,” Prince Malize noted.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at rewarding exceptional science teachers in secondary schools in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of TROM Foundation, Prince Greg Malize II noted that the vision of the STAR Awards initiative is to impact the future of the Ukpor community through the promotion of scientific innovation and promotion of academic excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT