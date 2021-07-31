Zwart Talent Foundation plans to train more than 2,000 young Africans in Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills in the next five years.

It will equally connect them to jobs in international companies.

By 2030, there will be a global shortage of more than 85 million tech workers, representing $8.5 trillion in lost annual revenue, according to Korn Ferry report.

The report projected that among the economies expected to be hit hardest are Brazil, Indonesia, and Japan, which could face shortages of up to 18 million workers. The United States and Russia are expected to be short of six million workers each, while China could face a deficit of 12 million.

Zwart Talent Foundation, an initiative of ZwartTech, in partnership with TBEC Group of Companies, and International Sustainable Education Foundation (ISEF) plan to close this gap by training more than 2,000 young Africans in ICT skills in the next 5 years and connect them to jobs in international companies.

The Zwart Academy will train youths in Cybersecurity and Javascript for six months for free. Upon completion of the training programme, students go through a one-year internship with Zwart Tech.

The chairman of Zwart Talent Foundation, Nelson Ajulo said: “we launched the Zwart Talent Foundation to help Africans quickly combat poverty by giving them the chance to acquire tech skills as well as connecting them to international job opportunities. This will enable them to earn more and boost their economic status.

“We have also realised that the quality of ICT education in Africa is inadequate. Considering this, students who join the Foundation will become Junior Developers in less than 3 years compared to attending a university and spending four or five years on the same course.”