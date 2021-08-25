Nordica Foundation plans to train medical doctors on entrepreneurial skills through Dr. Abayomi Ajayi Mentoring Programme.

It said the dearth in entrepreneurial education had been identified as one of the reasons fuelling brain drain in the healthcare sector, promising to intervene through this initiative.

Founder, Nordica Foundation, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, who spoke at a programme organised to herald the second edition of the Dr. Abayomi Ajayi Mentoring Programme in Lagos, said reports revealed that Nigeria had lost over 4,500 doctors to the UK in the last six years.

At the height of COVID-19, Ajayi said UK revised its migration visa rules to encourage more doctors to migrate from countries like Nigeria, adding that, an average of 20 doctors left the shores of Nigeria weekly to the UK.

The story, he stressed, is not much different when people see what is happening in countries like the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Africa to mention a few.

‘’This brain-drain in the medical/healthcare sector should be of tremendous concern to us as a people’’, he added.

Based on his observation, the founder said, the reason for the brain drain is clear, saying “The cost of training a doctor in Nigeria, especially through our public medical school system is relatively cheap compared to the cost of training a doctor in most of the countries our doctors emigrate to. Therefore, Nigeria is supplying top rate professionals to the world at a cheaper cost, strengthening their healthcare delivery systems to the detriment of our own. Who suffers? The ordinary Nigerian who is probably unable to afford private healthcare, especially in rural areas,” Ajayi said.