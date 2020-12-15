By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development has trained 160 women and girls on relevant skills to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Adamawa state.

The right defenders were sensitized with the relevant skills to better engage with community leaders as well as step down the training against the harmful practice across the state.

Women groups, traditional rulers, CSOs and the media who served as participants agreed to raise advocacy against the increasing menace.

While presenting his topic, “Identifying and addressing gender based violence and harmful practices in the community,” Dr. Bashir Imam, a university lecturer noted that for gender based violence to be eradicated, far reaching measures must be adopted.

According to Bashir, awareness creation about the dangers of the GBV should be vigorously pursued adding that another way to tame the menace is by encouraging victims to speak up.

Other measures of containing the menace according to the university don include, enactment of new laws, dispensing justice to victims of GBV and assisting such victims with medical, financial and moral support.

While making his presentation on “Risk communications in addressing sexual and gender based violence and harmful practices at the community level”, Professor Abba Tahir noted that effective communication will go a long way in addressing GBV in communities.

He noted that it is vital for the communicator to use the best channel to communicate to the target adding that such person must have a full understanding of the scenario.

Tahir noted that such communication should be direct, precise, unambiguous and simple noting that such communicators should communicate to express not communicate to impress.

He noted that addressing GBV is usually associated with four critical challenges including sociocultural impediments, painful reality of swallowing the menace, negative impact of the action on persons and the prospects of stigma.

In her presentation on the topic, ”Identifying and addressing gender based violence and harmful practices in the community: the legal perspective “, Barr. Lubna Dodo noted that some of the legal issues associated with GBV include, harmful traditional practices and gender equitable norms.

She noted that for the menace to be eradicated, renewed efforts must be made to reinvigorate education and awareness creation.

According to Dodo, neighborhood watch and patrol as well as encouraging people to spend their spare time in positive ventures will also help to curtail the menace.

She encouraged people to report GBV to the police, SARC Hope centers, FIDA, legal Aid Council, Ministry of Justice and human rights departments for justice to be dispensed.

Prof Abba Tahir, Vice President University Relations, AUN, advised parents against buying sophisticated phones for young stars at tender age, as it serves as platform to encourage decay in social values.