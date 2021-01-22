By Jerry Emmanson |

A non-governmental organization, Gray Child Foundation has trained over 300 participants at the Rotary Young Leadership Awards (RYLA) 2021 seminar on Positive Peace concept.

The event took place at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos on Monday 13th January 21, 2021 after the commissioning of the Rotaract Peacebuilder Handbook by the District Governor of Rotary District 9125, Rotn. Jumoke Bamigboye.

The Foundation used the event to provide training to Youths on the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) tenets of Positive Peace, so as to become peacebuilding agents and Ambassadors for the activation of Positive Peace in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen, IEP Ambassador, (Rotn) Pietro Uzochukwu Macleo used the occasion to unbundle the Positive Peace Ideology for the Rylarians.

According to him, “From the analysis of Nigeria crisis and conflict situations, lack of tolerance, discrimination and ethnic divisions were responsible for majority of conflicts in the country today.”

He urged the participants to be agents and ambassadors of peace in their domains and sphere of contacts for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“This peacebuilding initiative shall be implemented and replicated in all 24 States of District 9125, Nigeria,” he added.

At the end of the training, the Rotaractors were able to identify a pillar of peace amongst the 8 pillars, and using the Rotaract Peacebuilder Handbook, the youths formulated and conceptualized a project to strengthen the “ACCEPTANCE OF THE RIGHTS OF OTHERS” (peace pillar) in Nigeria.

The D9125 Rotaract Positive Peace Ambassadors platform was created and over 100 Rotaractors have so-far signed up.