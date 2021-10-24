No fewer than 64 youths have been trained on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) by Romeo & Zainab Boudib Foundation (ROMZAIB) through its scholarship fund.

This was disclosed by the founder, Dr. Halimah Nuhu Sanda, while fielding questions from our correspondent.

“The most recent training we did was in 2021, where we sponsored 64 youths on ICT courses,” she said.

According to her, some of the courses the beneficiaries were trained on include graphic design, digital marketing, CCNA and project management.

According to her, beneficiaries were also trained on digital literary and Python Programming, amongst others.

She explained further that the beneficiaries were drawn from all over the country, but mainly from the 19 Northern states.

“In view of our quest to empower women, 28 of the participants were females,” she added.

Speaking further, Dr. Sanda said that 30 three-seater school desks were donated to GSS Wasai Wasai, in Minjibir LGA in Kano State, to replace the broken ones in the school.

She explained that the items were presented to the school in the presence of the village head’s representative, the school principal and PTA members.