As maternal mortality remains a burden in Nigeria, Adinya Arise Foundation has called for more advocacy for safe motherhood, maternal care.

Executive director of the foundation, Mabel Adinya Ade, made the call during the launch of her book titled “Fruit of Pain”, in Abuja.

She said the quest to raise awareness for improved maternal care and to achieve sustainable development is still a long way from being achieved.

According to her, “We realise that spaces need to be expanded as well as firm narratives put forward to confront the numerous challenges that women face in Nigeria.”

“Despite efforts at safe motherhood, there is an expedient need for improved maternal care and better delivery systems across the country. In this respect, Adinya Arise Foundation has undertaken as a primary project, the Safe Motherhood project which is targeted at advocacy on safe motherhood practices and maternal care, training and kitting of traditional birth attendants.

especially in the rural areas.”

The First Lady, Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, who spoke virtually on the dangers of losing a mother/child at birth’ said: “the high rate of maternal and child mortality in the country is an indication of the weakness of our health system.”

She called for improved funding for health systems, thereby promoting safe motherhood.

The First Lady called for more women participation in political and other key position and also, education of the girl child at all levels.

She said “we need to educate the girl child, it is very important. The more educated women we have supporting the less educated ones will help.”

“We need to encourage our younger girls, particularly our girls in the North because that is where much of the problem is,” she added.

Also present at the book launch was the minister for women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who commended the Adinya Arise foundation and the book author, Ade, for such a project.

In her words, “No woman should die in the process of bringing forth life”.

The minister also called for education of the girl child, saying a lot of women are ignorant and that’s why education of the girl child is very important.

Speaking on awareness creation, Tallen said “We are working closely with the ministry of health, ours is advocacy to ensure women attain maternal clinic, and are prompt to ensure that even after child birth, their children are taken for routine check and vaccination, so that they can have healthy babies.”