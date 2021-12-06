Faith Foundation has urged Nigerians to cultivate the culture of voluntary blood donation, as it does not only save lives but guarantees good cardiovascular health for donors.

Speaking during blood donation at Gudu Market, Abuja, the convener of the Faith Foundation, Faith Ibordor who recounted the health benefits of the exercise said blood donation reduces iron levels in the blood, which could as well prevent cancers.

Ibordor said, “Voluntary blood donation ensures good health for the donor, it has good effects on cardiovascular health, blood is essential to one’s survival, It reduces the risk of heart and liver diseases, donors develop new blood cells, it lowers your cholesterol level, it Improves your mental well-being (choosing to be a blood donor can uplift your human spirit). The process is easy and safe, one day you could be in need.

“Apart from donating blood, there is also the fulfillment that as an individual you are helping somebody to live well.”

She stated that something motivated her to conduct the blood drive under the hash tag: #LETSJOINHANDS. She said it was not easy seeing people go through hard times especially health challenges and do nothing, adding that it was their own way of helping out.

„So, we are here to help people who are in need of blood transfusion. We are planning to come up with something bigger January or February next year,

She called on government at all levels to join hands in creating more awareness on the need for Nigerians to donate blood voluntarily.