The Shamies Unusual Hearts foundation is holding the first ever correctional concert in Nigeria as part of activities to mark its 2021 Founders Day which is set to hold at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje, FCT-Abuja.

Addressing a journalist in Abuja, yesterday, the executive director and founder of the foundation, Amb. Sara Abdul, revealed that this concert will impact the lives of 1000 inmates at the correctional centre, but it will also feature health talks, medical check-ups, donation of relief materials, food items and toiletries among others.

He also noted that the rationale behind the concert is to restore hope to the inmates, many of whom have been in prison for so long and are gradually slipping into depression.

He said, “Since the inception of this foundation, we have made it a point to always take the founder’s Day, which happens to be my birthday to the four walls of the prisons. Many of these prisoners have stayed so long in the prison that they have forgotten what it feels like to be loved or even remembered.

“This time around, we are not just marking the Founder’s Day with them. We are having a concert where comedians, health talk experts and musicians will be on ground to entertain the prisoners, make them laugh, and help them lighten their mood”.

Speaking further, he explained that the concert is designed to make the inmates happy and have a good time within the prison walls noted that the foundation will continue to advocate for the betterment of the welfare and living conditions of inmates within the four walls of the prisons.

An NGO whose vision it is to see a society where crime is less attractive (dignity of ex-convict restored) and ex-convicts becomes part of a sustainable solutions to peace and security, the Shamies foundation which was established in 2018 has touched the lives of over 10,000 inmates across several correctional facilities in major cities in Nigeria.