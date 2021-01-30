BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

No fewer than four people have been reportedly killed in a clash between the operatives of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun and hoodlums in Labiran area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Labiran has been hotbed of violence due to incessant attacks by some hoodlums in the last few days, necessitating youths to keep vigil to avert robbery.

A source said that between Thursday night and Saturday morning, houses were razed while a man was killed in the area by hoodlums.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the youths in the area elders in the community invited the youths to stay awake to avert a recurrence.

One resident simply identified as Wale said, “It is true, they killed four of our friends. Their families have taken them for burial this morning. Our fathers invited us to keep vigil. When we heard that those miscreants were coming, one of our brothers invited the operatives of Amotekun to help us.

“On arrival, they started shooting sporadically while hoodlums were also shooting. As a result, Monsuru, Ridwan and two other people were killed.

“They have taken their corpses for burial. Those hoodlums later came back to our area around 5am. As we speak, they are burning houses again. Smoke is everywhere. Many have fled our area now. We need help,” he said.