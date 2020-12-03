The penultimate round of the UEFA Europa League group stages will take center stage this Thursday across Europe with a number of teams looking to secure places in the next round. So far, with four rounds played, four teams have already booked their places in the second round.

In Group A, Italian side AS Roma advanced after their 2-0 win over CFR Cluj on Match Day 4 and Arsenal, in Group B, reached the next stage after a 3-0 win away to Molde. Arsenal were joined in the second round by fellow Premier League side, Leicester City who advanced despite a 3-3 draw with Braga, while German side Hoffenheim advanced after a 2-0 win over Slovan Liberec.

So far, only two sides have a perfect record going to the final two rounds of the group stage – Arsenal in Group B and Hoffenheim in Group L. These two sides will be looking to maintain their winning statuses when they face Rapid Wien and Red Star Belgrade respectively. While Arsenal will be at home for their match, Hoffenheim will travel to Serbia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine teams are still in search for their first wins in the campaign after four rounds. Gent (Group L), Ludogorets (Group J), Qarabag (Group I), Rijeka (Group F) and Dundalk (Group B) have lost all of their matches so far. Meanwhile CSKA Moscow, in Group K, have three draws and a loss while Celtic in Group H, have three losses and a draw as Omonia Nicosia head to Round 5 with one draw and four losses in Group E. CSKA Sofia have one draw and three losses in Group A.

Heading to Match Day 5, the toughest groups so far have to be Groups F and H. In Group F, two points separate the top three teams with Napoli leading on nine points while Real Sociedad and AZ Alkmaar are second and third respectively, with both having garnered seven points. In Group H, it is also a two-point gap between the top and third placed team. Lille are at the summit on eight points, Milan are second with seven points and Sparta Praha are third with seven points.

Advertisements

Keen attention will be on Group H, as Lille hosts Sparta Praha and Milan take on Celtic in Italy. Lille have struggled in Europa League matches at home, and go to this game winless in their last seven.

This is not the run they will want to play out here, with Sparta Praha in need of a win. However, Lille will be glad to note that Sparta Praha have just one win in their last seven away matches in this competition. Sparta Praha beat Celtic 4-1 in their last away match in Europa League and the earlier six all ended in losses. Meanwhile, Celtic may be harboring the slimmest of hopes going into the final two rounds and they are tipped by bookmakers to fall in Italy. Bookmakers listed on Sportytrader are tipping Milan for a win in this game despite the team having collected only a point from their last two Europa League matches.

Advertisements





A lot of focus will also be on Group F heading to Match Day five. Napoli travel to Holland to face AZ in what is a must-win game for the two sides. Though the Italians head there leading the group, a loss could leave them placed third going to the final round of group matches. In the other game in this group, Real Sociedad, leaders in La Liga, are set to host Rijeka, the weakest team in this group and the Spanish sides are favorites for a win.

The ramifications here are that a loss would have a big impact on any of the three teams and the favor seems to be on Sociedad.