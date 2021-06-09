A group of social media influencers and public affairs commentators has commenced a statewide tour in Gombe state to bring to light projects executed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in the last two years in office.

The 8-man team led by Garba Walin Pindiga, a public affairs commentator which is expected to visit all the 114 political wards in the state with a view to ascertaining the veracity of government deliverables in urban and rural communities in the Gombe State and to ultimately create a feedback mechanism for members of the public to appreciate.

The maiden edition of the tour took the group to Nafada local government area of the State where the newly renovated and expanded General Hospital came under intense scrutiny to appreciate what it was and the current state of services at the secondary medical facility.

Murjanatu Abba Aliyu, a middle aged woman who brought her mother for medical attention told the team that in addition to the renovation and expansion of the Nafada General hospital, other medical equipment and drugs have been in constant supply for ease of treatment of patients.

“Before now this hospital was a just mere room with bats and rodents moving freely but since the renovation things have changed for the better, we now have confidence visiting the hospital as against going to Ashaka in Furnakaye Local Government Area of the State or Fika in Yobe State. As a matter of fact, the constant presence of medical personnel and medical consumables is a great relief to us”.

Other health facilities visited to authenticate their presence and functionality include Nafada East and West Primary Healthcare centres as well as those of Barwo Nasarawo, Barwo Windi, Guduku and Jigawan Nafada all in Nafada local government area of Gombe State.

At the Primary Healthcare Centres visited, it was clear that aside from the presence of health personnel and medical consumables, the facilities are connected with solar energy which equally powers the boreholes for a 24 hour light and water supplies.

Some residents in the communities visited recount how tortuous it was when thay watched their loved ones die while conveying them to a distant Ashaka health facility in Gombe State or Fika General Hospital in Yobe State. Of particular interest was the explanation given by one Dahiru Liman who described the construction of the Primary Healthcare in Jigawan Nafada by Governor Yahaya as an honour done to those who lost their lives in the community due to avoidable deaths.

The Education sector was also not left out as the team observed that in keeping with the State of emergency declared by Governor Yahaya in the Education sector, Primary and Junior Secondary Schools were constructed, renovated or remodelled in each of the political wards visited.

Zakari Musa, a resident of Gudukku district said the provision of a Junior Secondary School in the area will go a long way to improve the level of literacy in the area.

The climax of the tour came to an amazing end when members of the social media Influencers visited the “Kwanar Bapparu/Lambo Dashi/ Biri multi million naira bridge constructed by the administration of Governor Yahaya to ease movement to and from Nafada Dukku and Funakaye local government areas of the State. Ahmadu Usman Lambo Dashi said before the construction of the bridge which is almost completed, business activities were grossly affected as motorists hardly ply the route to convey goods and offer services

He however commended the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for standing tall to be counted among many previous administrations in the State who did nothing to come to their aid.

Members of the team had on arrival met with the chairman of Nafada local government council, Abubakar Musa where the leader of the fact finding delegation intimated his host that they were his area to have a holistic look at what the administration of Governor Yahaya was able to achieve in the last two years and to garner support for the Governor.