BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

FPI Exclusive Planners, a body of Urban and Regional Planning experts on Thursday said it has concluded plans to partner Illaro Polytechnics to train their students on modern technology.

The National President, FPI Exclusive Planners, an alumni body of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Town Planner Ola Okubena disclosed this to journalists shortly after leading some members of the FPI Exclusive Planners on a courtesy visit to the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro.

He decried the decline of modern technological training in all institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

The body while declaring its readiness to partner the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro for an annual technological training and skills acquisition of students in such a way that will conform with the modern trend for the technological advancement of Nigeria said his association has concluded plans to donate sophisticated softwares, scanners, digitizers as well as other teaching and learning aid materials that will enable students to blend up with the modern technological needs for national development.

Okubena explained that the level at which educational development of Nigeria is going presently, calls for urgent intervention of the alumni associations, hence the need for his association to partner their alma mata.

He asserted that method of teaching and learning during their days in school is different from what is obtainable presently.

“The trend is that training institutions must step up in terms of technological skills that should be impacted on students for national development and that is why we are coming in. We want to look at areas of needs of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI), particularly, the technological needs of the institution”.