The Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said, three crew members who went missing following the unfortunate explosion and subsequent fire that engulfed the FPSO Trinity Spirit at the Ukpokiti Terminal in the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022, have been found alive.

In an updated information shared by its chief executive officer, Ikemefuna Okafor, confirmed that, three crew members have been found alive in the community and that the company is ensuring that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need.

Okafor further disclosed that, in the early hours of Sunday, 6th February 2022, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO.

The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained.

LEADERSHIP reports that the fire burnt out completely as at Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022, thus, enabled closer inspection of the vessel.

A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations took place on Saturday, 5th of February, 2022. The focus of the joint efforts was to prioritise investigations towards establishing the

whereabouts, safety, and security of the 7 crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC, NIMASA and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.

“Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our crisis management team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly,” Okafor added.