Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe struck as France rallied from a goal down to come back and beat Spain 2-1, lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy in Milan on Sunday.

Mbappe was adjudged to be onside when he slid the ball under Unai Simon after Karim Benzema’s stunning equaliser at Milan’s San Siro.

Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, who shrugged off defender Dayot Upamecano to beat Hugo Lloris.

Lloris denied Oyarzabal late on to ensure victory for the world champions.

Portugal won the inaugural Nations League title in 2019.

France have bounced back after a disappointing Euro 2020, and lift their second trophy under Deschamps after winning the 2018 World Cup. Though Spain dominated throughout, in the end, they couldn’t turn it back around to win their first silverware under Luis EnriqueI