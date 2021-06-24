Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped holders Portugal squeeze into the last 16 of the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday in a dramatic conclusion to Euro 2020 Group F.

World champions France won the group by one point from Germany in second with Portugal third, level on points with Germany.

Ronaldo edged his side in front from the penalty spot, becoming the first European in World Cup and Euros history to score a combined 20 goals across the two competitions.

France striker Karim Benzema scored twice to put his side ahead but Ronaldo equalised from the spot to become the joint top scorer in international soccer history.

A late Leon Goretzka goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Germany against Hungary, in a whip-saw contest that sets the Germans up for a June 29 match against England at Wembley.

Adam Szalai’s diving header in the 11th minute opened the scoring for Hungary before Kai Havertz drew Germany level in the 66th minute.

Hungary retook the lead seconds after the re-start when András Schäfer ran past the defenders and headed the ball into the net.

But with coach Joachim Loew throwing on substitutes to gain the point needed to progress to the last 16, Goretzka’s strike provided Germany with the late life-line