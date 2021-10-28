Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday presented to a Federal High Court Lagos the contents of a Compact Disc (CD) with 51,933 pages analysis of the iPhone belonging to the controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

The EFCC displayed the contents of the phone through the aid of a virtual projector in open court during the testimony of one of its operatives, Augustine Anosike.

Anosike, who had earlier told the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo that he is a forensic analyst, claimed that the device analysed is an iPhone X version 10.6, Model ‘A’ 1901, with number 07427343432 and an email: naimarley@icloud.com.

Naira Marley is standing trial on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by the court

While being led in evidence by the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness pointed out portions of his earlier testimonies of October 26 on the screen of the projected CD.

The witness specifically indicated to the court visual displays of the credit card numbers, chats, as well as incoming and outgoing short message services (SMS), which were analysed from the defendant’s iPhone.

Anosike also identified the “message trafficking” between the numbers +447426343432 and +447548061528.

The EFCC Operatives further informed the court that the CD contained a total of 51,933 pages of the analysis conducted on the defendant device.

During the cross-examination conducted by the defence lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), the witness confirmed to the court that he had confined his analysis within the compass of his forensic reports.

Justice Oweibo adjourned the matter to November 30 for the continuation of trial.