A fake Facebook handle of CP Ari Muhammed Ali has been created by a fraudster to defraud members of the public.

The fraudster has reached out to some people via the Facebook handle displaying some pictures of the CP in mufti and in Police uniform with the username Muhammad Ali Ari.

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the development, saying “a mischievous person parading himself as CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+ and has been using the fake account to defraud unsuspecting innocent citizens.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, said the fraudster is using the account to fraudulently solicit financial assistance from members of the public who have been deceived to believe that they are chatting with the CP, stating that the CP graduated from UNIJOS which is not true.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CP is using this medium to inform the general public to disregard any request or message from this Facebook handle, as it is the

handiwork of a criminal element parading himself as the CP with intent to defraud.

“The CP assures members of the public that measures have been put in place with a view to arresting this impostor and to ensure that he is brought to book.”

ADVERTISEMENT