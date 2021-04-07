BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Osun State government yesterday revealed that it sustained the free train service sponsored by the government during festive periods to ease the financial burden on Osun citizens who wish to travel home to celebrate with families and loved ones and also restore the lost glory of the rail transport service.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, the state government was also investing in the scheme as part of efforts in line with its economic resolve to ensure seamless transportation of agricultural produce.

It would be recalled that the administration of Governor Oyetola had on assumption of office ordered the continuation of the free train service inherited from the previous administration as part of efforts to meet the transportation needs of the citizens living outside the state particularly during the festivities.

Speaking during the return of the train in Osogbo terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Olaonipekun noted that the need to continue to invest in the sector was informed by the actualisation of the administration’s resolve to turn Osun to socioeconomic, commercial and industrial hub of the southwest region.

Olaonipekun who said the administration of Governor Oyetola was poised to turn Osun to a food-basket of the region, noted that the vision could only be achieved and taken to fruition if the necessity is done to revitalise the moribund sector.