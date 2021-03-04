By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Spokesman of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls parents, Mr Alamsom Ayuba has said that the release of the abducted Chibok Pastor, Bulus Yikura Wednesday evening by the Boko Haram terrorists has rekindled the hope of Chibok community that the 112 of their daughters still in the hands of the terrorists will regain freedom.

Ayuba said this on Thursday in Maiduguri while reacting over the release of the pastor who was abducted over two months ago inside church premises in Pemi communty of Chibok local government area of Borno state.

It could be recalled the security sources , yesterday said pastor Yikura was freed Wednesday evening by the insurgents.

Boko Haram terrorists had circulated a video where Mr Yikura called on the government of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to save him, saying that his abductors threatened to take his life at the end of the week.

Going by the seven days ultimatum, Mr Yikura, a pastor with EYN church, had unti Wednesday to be freed or killed.

In the video, he was seen kneeling in front of a masked man who held a dagger. He said the countdown to his execution started on February 24th and ends on March 4th

He said had been given only seven days to appeal for assistance that will help him out of terrorists enclave

“If truly you want to rescue me from this untold suffering and threat to life, then you have to act fast.

“I am also calling on the EYN president to help mobilise help that will rescue me, and also pray for me so that God will make things easy for me here,” he said in the video,” he pleaded.

But in his further reaction to the pastor’s freedom, the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls parents’ Spokesman, thanked God and the Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau for the pastor’s freedom.

He also thanked all stakeholders who had in one way or the other contributed to the eventual release of the pastor.

Ayuba said:” On the 24th of December last year, the terrorists invaded Pemi village where couple of people were killed and about three boys brigade members rehearsing for the Christmas celebration in front of the Pastor’s house were killed, before the insurgents went away with the pastor.

” Generally in Chibok, we have been praying for his release and that of our remaining 112 girls, Leah Sharibu and other captives”.