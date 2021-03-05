BY FRANCIS OKOYE |

Spokesman of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, parents, Mr Alamsom Ayuba has said that the release of the abducted Chibok pastor, Bulus Yikura Wednesday evening by the Boko Haram terrorists has rekindled the hope of Chibok community that the 112 of their daughters still in the hands of the terrorists will regain freedom.

Ayuba said this while reacting over the release of the pastor who was abducted over two months ago from the church premises in Pemi community of Chibok local government area of Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports making the rounds through security sources, Pastor Yikura was freed Wednesday evening by the insurgents.

Last week, Boko Haram circulated a video where Mr Yikura called on the government of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to save him, saying that his abductors threatened to take his life at the end of the week.

Going by the seven days ultimatum, Mr Yikura, a pastor with EYN church, had until today to be freed or killed.

In the video, he was seen kneeling in front of a masked man who held a dagger. He said the countdown to his execution started on February 24th and ends on March 4th.

He said he had been given only seven days to appeal for assistance that will help him out of terrorists’ enclave.

“If truly you want to rescue me from this untold suffering and threat to life, then you have to act fast.

“I am also calling on the EYN president to help mobilise help that will rescue me, and also pray for me so that God will make things easy for me here,” he said in the video.

But in his reaction to the pastor’s freedom, the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls parents spokesman thanked God and the Boko Haram

factional leader, Abubakar Shekau for the pastor’s freedom.