A leading multi-level agent banking network, Freedom Network, has reiterated the need to create access points to drive financial inclusion among businesses with the relaunching of it’s new App feature to further establish its position as a market leader in the banking ecosystem.

The company, in a statement to LEADERSHIP, stated that, Freedom Network has come to understand the pains associated with running an agency business in the country.

It has, therefore, relaunched its platform to be more user-focused by giving its different tiers of network users access to features that help with the everyday business needs of stakeholders while ensuring their ability to be very profitable.

The company mentioned that the revamped platform would allow new and prospective agents to fully register as an agent on the Freedom App, eliminating the manual processes involved while connecting all participants of the agency banking ecosystem, aggregators, state coordinators among others.

Commenting on the new development, divisional head, Freedom Network, Chisom Egwuatu said: “in a country of over 200 million people, official banking services are still out of reach for most Nigerians, with only about 8,000 bank branches, most of which are in major cities.”

However, because of the emergence of agency banking and mobile money models in Nigeria, he said, more Nigerians are now financially included than five years ago.

Both, he stressed, have been critical in expanding financial services access in a mainly underserved mass market, adding that, “we are constantly iterating to ensure seamless processes and an enjoyable user experience. This is paramount if we must reach the last mile.”

Freedom Network, powered by 3Line, creates access points for financial services across levels down to the grassroots through a network of Agents.

Users can make transactions via various channels, such as a mobile app, Smart POS, and POS. These transactions include Cash Withdrawal, Fund Deposit, Account Opening, Bills Payment, Airtime Top-up, BVN Enrolment, Esusu Collection and more.

“Our Freedom App affords agents various transaction options to conduct business through the most user-friendly channels. Now, agents can register on our platform with ease from the comfort of their homes with no paperwork. Beyond providing access to financial services, we also empower individuals to become their own bosses through our agent network,” he pointed out.