The master saxophonist and former band manager of Fela’s Egypt 80 Band, Lekan Animasaun popularly known as Baba Ani is celebrating 85 years on earth and events have been lined up to honour and celebrate him.

The octogenarian musician is one of the personalities that was instrumentals to rise of Afrobeat genre having worked with Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti and recorded his own songs too.

According to organisers, there will An Evening of Music and Fun for Baba Ani today, August 15 as performances and speeches are made to celebrate the examplary musician, commiited culture advocate and model of loyalty who served the Egypt 80 Band for five decades.

Our correspondent could recall when Baba Ani opened the 2 Kings Concert held in 2014 and powdered by Airtel leading the Egypt 80 band with song ‘Ohun Ani a b’ aiye lo’ after which Femi and Seun Kuti mounted the stage to perform one after the other. The allure of Afrobeat music reverberated at the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos as the two biological sons of Fela, Femi and Seun Kuti performed together to round up the gig serenading with the hit ‘Water No get Money’.

Still on celebrating Baba Ani, a Symposium and Workshopwill hold at the Lagos Theatre in Igando, Lagos on Wednesday, August 18

To round up the festivities of celebration, an event titled: ‘Toast to Baba Ani: Master of Integrity and Loyalty’ will hold at the Gbedu Music Village, Ayobo Ipaja in Lagos on Sunday, August 22.