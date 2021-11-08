Importers now pay $4,000 instead of the former $3,000 as freight cost per 40ft container imported from China due to congestion at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, LEADERSHIP investigation has shown.

The port congestion is fuelled by shallow channels, backlog of overtime containers taking up space at the ports, and lack of sophisticated cargo handling equipment to enhance quick discharge of containers from vessels at berth by terminal operators, among others.

Port congestion is a situation wherein a vessel arriving at a port for the purpose of cargo or other operations is unable to berth and has to wait outside at anchorage for a berth to become available.

This is a major challenge faced at various ports and is caused when a port or terminal is booked to more than its capacity. This is quite common in container terminals, and maritime stakeholders have attributed it to the increase of container ships which have grown by 1452.68 per cent in the last 50 years.

However, to avoid a long port stay, stakeholders have urged terminal operators to equip their terminal with more gantry cranes to complete the loading and discharge operations quicker.

In Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne seaports, congestion is fuelled by inadequate port handling equipment by terminal operators, slow productivity, and inadequate yard space occasioned by overtime containers among others.

Maritime stakeholders have, however, identified Port & Cargo, a subsidiary of SIFAX group, as the terminal mostly affected by congestion due to inadequate cargo handling equipment and space to berth containers.

The port congestion, shallow draught and overtime containers in various terminals have, however, pushed up the freight rate to Nigerian ports from Asia to over $4000.

According to B&BR Logistics, a trading company and worldwide shipper of vehicles, cars, trucks, buses, construction equipment, boats, personal effects, shipping of 40ft container from Shanghai to Lagos, Nigeria now costs $4,000 while a container from Shenzhen, China, to Lagos, Nigeria is $3,650.

From Ningbo-Zhoushan to Lagos Nigeria is $3,990, from Guangzhou to Lagos is $3,600 and Qingdao to Lagos is $3,750. A 40ft container from Tianjin to Lagos is $4,100 while Xiamen, China to Lagos Nigeria is $3,500.

Speaking on the development, indigenous ship owners said since no Nigerian owns any of the cargo ships that berth in the country’s waters, foreigners take advantage of this gap to maximise profit by slamming huge freight rates to the detriment of the country and her citizens.

According to the indigenous operators, Nigeria has a major stake in Africa’s shipping business, recording the highest volume of both inward and outbound cargo in the entire region, but the government has only succeeded in creating an enabling environment for foreign shipping companies to make a profit out of the Nigerian market.

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, the steering committee chairman, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Tunji Brown, said due to congestion at the seaports, foreign shipping companies prefer to berth at neighbouring ports that are more efficient, and then use smaller vessels to discharge at Nigerian ports.

According to Brown, freight cost in Nigeria is higher than Ghana and this is because of the inefficiencies of the nation’s seaports that have made bigger vessels with economies of scale to call at the port.

He said: “Nigerian ports are congested; today we only use Apapa and Tin Can Island ports and vessels coming into our ports to discharge spend over one week at anchorage to allow for space before they discharge at the seaport. But instead of waiting at anchorage, they go to Lome to discharge because their port is empty and they send a smaller vessel to bring those cargoes to Nigeria.

“The reason they anchor at neighbouring countries is because the turnaround time is much faster at those ports than in Nigeria. The neighbouring ports take advantage of congestion at Nigerian ports to attract vessel traffic meant for our seaports.

“However, the only reason we have this is because our roads are bad; when you bring a box to Apapa port, you will need a minimum of two weeks to get it out, they will transfer it from Apapa terminal to another terminal at Ijora and that process alone takes about one or two weeks. So, our ports are constantly congested, if they don’t transfer these containers, vessels can’t discharge.

The most congested port is Port and Cargo at Tin Can Island. It is always congested; that’s a challenge we have,” he said.

On his part, the chairman, Nigeria Maritime Expo (NIMAREX), 2015, Ayorinde Adedoyin, said due to the high demand on the volume of cargo in Nigeria, shipping companies increase their freight charges arbitrarily.

According to him, a 20ft container charge went up from $3,000 to $4,500 last month, a development, he said, leaves importers with no choice but to patronise them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adedoyin who is the managing director, Peacegate Oil and Gas Limited, however, said until Nigeria has its own ships that will bring in cargoes, it will have no control over freight charges.

He also lamented that the Cabotage Law had failed to protect indigenous ship owners, the majority of whom have lost their vessels in the last six years due to false contractual agreement with the international oil companies (IOC).