Cameron Norrie became the final British player to fall in the French Open singles as he was unable to create a seismic shock against Rafael Nadal.

Norrie, 25, pushed the 13-time champion in their third-round match, but the Spaniard’s quality proved too much.

The third seed won 6-3 6-3 6-3 to set up a last-16 match with Jannik Sinner.

Top seed Novak Djokovic’s quest for a second career Grand Slam continued with another one-sided victory as he beat Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

Nadal beat Djokovic in last year’s final and the pair remain on course to meet in the semi-finals this time around after being drawn in the same half.

Nobody in the history of the sport has been as dominant at one place as Nadal on the Paris clay, having won 102 of his 104 matches there on the way to his record 13 titles.