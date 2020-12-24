Flying Eagles qualification for the Africa Youth Championships as WAFU B winner might have been cut short surprisingly as they crashed out just after the first round of matches in Benin Republic, but their ouster did not stop scouts and agents from top European clubs from noticing the huge talents abound in the Nigerian Under-20 team.

Top of the list of players who got the attention of these foreign scouts and agents is former MFM and now Utaka Football club defender, Abdul Jimmy, who will jet out to France for trials with Montpelier and Bordeaux early next year before also trying with some disclosed clubs in Turkey.

Jimm who has been branded the new Joseph Yobo by his team mates and admirers alike because his style of play is akin to the former Super Eagles skipper now Assistant coach revealed that he hopes to impress in Europe and get a contract.

“I have invitations to come over to France and Turkey and I hope to impress there and sign a contract for the club of my choice, but this can only happen if all the details of the movement is sorted out by my club and manager. My club boss told me that Bordeaux and Montpelier are among the clubs who want me.

“It is regrettable that we crashed out after only two games at the WAFU qualifying tournament in Benin republic. We were very sure of our team and our chances of winning the WAFU cup but we were denied by poor officiating and luck deserted us when we needed it most” the Utaka FC central defender who is presently on loan with Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi State.

Vice president of Utaka Football Club, Usman Chata confirmed the hot demand for Abdul by about four European clubs adding all things being equal the 18 year old will be in France in January next year to tidy up things after his impressive performance at the WAFU tournament in Benin Republic.

“I am confident that Abdul Jimmy will secure a contract with a French club following his stand out game against Ghana. He is skilful and hard to beat defender who could have blossomed if Nigeria had progressed and qualified for the world cup proper. Abdul is a rare talent who would explode in Europe” Chata concluded.

Meanwhile, the Utaka Football Club continued their build up for the tour of France next year by beating NPFL side Nasarawa United FC in Lafia. They have also played matches with Wikki Tourist, Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets as well as Kano Pillars.